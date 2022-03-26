The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Life-changing cystic fibrosis drug Trikafta to be listed on Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme

BF
By Blake Foden
March 26 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jess Ragusa describes Trikafta as "life-changing". Picture: Supplied

Cystic fibrosis sufferer Jess Ragusa's quality of life has improved so much since she began taking Trikafta, she compares the drug to something from the world of "magic, fairies and miracles".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.