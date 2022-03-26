The Canberra Times
'Landmark' mental health deal to pour $38 million into ACT services

Sarah Lansdown
Sarah Lansdown
March 26 2022 - 6:00pm
ACT Mental Health Minister Emma Davidson is pleased the bilateral agreement will fast-track new and expanded mental health programs. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Mental health and suicide prevention services will get a $38 million boost at a time when many Canberrans are suffering from mental distress.

