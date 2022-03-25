The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Science comes to the rescue of baby birds

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
March 25 2022 - 6:30pm
Gavin Hunter and the biosecurity team at CSIRO have been working on the development of a pathogen to control an invasive weed threatening beach birds. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

CSIRO scientists are coming to the rescue of baby penguins this week with a biocontrol agent produced in Canberra on its way to Victoria to save a threatened colony.

Alex Crowe

