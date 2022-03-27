The Canberra Times
ANU research shows good neighbours helped curb mental health effects of lockdown

Lucy Bladen
Lucy Bladen
Updated March 27 2022 - 7:58pm, first published 6:30pm
Signs made to cheer up neighbours during the first COVID-19 lockdown in Canberra. Picture: Jamila Toderas

Strong neighbourhood relationships helped to curb symptoms of loneliness, depression and anxiety during COVID-19 lockdowns, a new study has shown.

