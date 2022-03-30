The Canberra Times
Canberra first home buyer purchases three-bedroom house at 16 Batchelor Street, Torrens ACT after auction

By Brittney Levinson
March 30 2022 - 1:00am
A Canberra first home buyer is the proud new owner of a three-bedroom Torrens house after it changed hands on Saturday for the first time in almost 60 years.

