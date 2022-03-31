The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Hellenic Club reveals multipurpose development plans, as clubs look beyond pokies

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
March 31 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The design concept for the Hellenic Club of Canberra's master plan. Picture: Supplied

The Hellenic Club in Canberra has published designs for a development that would span approximately 70,000 square metres, but has stopped short of saying it plans to go pokie-free.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.