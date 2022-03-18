news, act-politics,

In an effort to reduce the number of poker machines, the ACT government will provide $15,000 for each gaming machine authorisation surrendered by clubs across the territory. The new surrender initiative aims to cut the number of poker machines in the ACT by 116 with $1.74 million invested into the voluntary program. If a venue decides to become pokie-free, the incentive payment will be increased to $20,000. There are 3611 electronic gaming machines in operation across across Canberra but there are 3863 machine authorisations. The government's target is to get the authorisations down to 3500 by 2024. The payments will be available until December 31 unless the fund is exhausted earlier. It builds on a COVID-19 surrender incentive which was in place from April 2020 to June 2021. Minister for Gaming Shane Rattenbury said the surrender incentive was an integral component of the ACT government's commitment to reduce the number of poker machines in the territory while supporting the sustainability of clubs. "Community clubs should be a safe place for families and vulnerable people to meet and connect, but the exposure and access to electronic gaming machines can cause harm in our community," Mr Rattenbury said. "More than 15,000 Canberrans have experienced harm from their own gambling, and 43,000 Canberrans have had a family member with gambling issues. "Our community clubs play an important role in the social life of many Canberrans, so we want to continue supporting our clubs while reducing the harm from pokies, and I believe these surrender incentive payments can assist to achieve that. READ ALSO: "This initiative is a great incentive to create pokie-free venues for Canberrans to enjoy and reduce the harm caused by exposure and access to electronic gaming machines." The new incentives are in addition to further funding for clubs in the ACT to diversify their business away from poker machine revenue. The ACT government will work with the Community Clubs Ministerial Advisory Council as well as individual licensed premises to review the effectiveness of the incentive payments. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8WgcxeQ6swJGymJT6BMGEL/4d8c3a2b-5234-40c4-8a98-ae7904357ef5.jpg/r11_453_3912_2657_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg