The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

The boxer who won the fight of his life: Toby Riley overcomes motorbike accident to make debut

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
April 1 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toby Riley was told he would be lucky to walk again. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Sue Townsend wondered if her son would make it through the night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.