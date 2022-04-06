The Canberra Times
Snowhaven townhouse development at 2 Cobbon Crescent, Jindabyne sells at auction despite defects

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
April 6 2022 - 7:30pm
A defective and uninhabited Jindabyne townhouse complex at the centre of long-running legal proceedings has sold for $1,482,000 at a lively weekday auction.

