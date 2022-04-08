The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

What is a vendor bid? Who decides a reserve price? Your Canberra auction questions answered by real estate agent Alec Brown

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
April 8 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ray White Canberra sales director and auctioneer Alec Brown. Picture: Supplied

Real estate lingo is confusing at the best of times, but auction jargon can be even harder to decipher, especially for first time bidders.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.