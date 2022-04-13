The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Live

Live federal election updates day three: Scott Morrison says federal ICAC is on the backburner

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
Updated April 13 2022 - 5:25am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The third day has arrived for the election campaign, Labor has been promoting a promise to modernise Medicare and boost urgent care clinics while the Coalition is providing $250 million to domestic refineries in Brisbane and Geelong.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison visiting East Coast Canning in Culburra. Picture: James Croucher
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Ireland

Olivia Ireland

Trainee reporter

Olivia is a trainee reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies at the ANU in November 2021.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.