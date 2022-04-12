The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Subscriber

Rheem factory used to promote Scott Morrison's job-creation agenda set to slash jobs

Gerard Cockburn
Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Gerard Cockburn, and Dan Jervis-Bardy
April 12 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The factory which Scott Morrison toured to spruik the Coalition's job-creation agenda is poised to shed workers as part of a restructure which will see more products made overseas.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited Rheem Australia in western Sydney on the second day of the election campaign. Picture: James Croucher
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gerard Cockburn

Gerard Cockburn

Economics Reporter

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.