Normally I'm that guy who waits in the security line at the airport and mutters in my head when people in front are doing things wrong - leaving a computer in their bag, or not emptying their pockets, for example. So imagine my humiliation at the international terminal the other week when it got to my turn and I realised I had brought toiletries that were over the 100 millilitre limit. It had been more than two years since I'd been overseas ... and I had forgotten how to travel!