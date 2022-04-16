The Canberra Times

Have we forgotten how to travel since the COVID-19 pandemic?

Michael Turtle
Michael Turtle
April 16 2022 - 7:00pm
Queues of people are seen at the Virgin and Jetstar departure terminal at Sydney Domestic Airport in Sydney on Thursday. Picture: AAP

Normally I'm that guy who waits in the security line at the airport and mutters in my head when people in front are doing things wrong - leaving a computer in their bag, or not emptying their pockets, for example. So imagine my humiliation at the international terminal the other week when it got to my turn and I realised I had brought toiletries that were over the 100 millilitre limit. It had been more than two years since I'd been overseas ... and I had forgotten how to travel!

Michael Turtle

Michael Turtle

Travel writer

Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.

