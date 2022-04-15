The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Police appeal for information on children missing from NSW

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated April 15 2022 - 5:21am, first published 5:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellah Rose Myers, Mellanie Kerry McNamara, Kaelan Amir Myers. Picture: Supplied

Police are seeking information from the public about the whereabouts of two missing children, who they believe may be located in Crookwell or Goulburn.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.