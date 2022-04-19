The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

New lending data by ABS and Loan Market finds surge in investor loans for Canberra property

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
April 19 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Despite cooling growth and talks of an interest rate rise, investor activity remains strong. Picture: Shutterstock

While house prices aren't climbing at the exorbitant rates seen last year and talks of rising interest rates grow louder, investors continue to spend their money in the capital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.