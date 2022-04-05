The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber • Property

Canberra retains position as most expensive rental market in Australia after posting nation's strongest growth

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
April 5 2022 - 2:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Further cementing its position as the most expensive rental market in the country, Canberra reported the strongest growth in rents across the capitals in the first quarter of 2022.

Canberra retains its position as the most expensive rental market. Picture: Shutterstock
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.