Federal election 2022: Scott Morrison says no deal with independents to form next government

By Finn McHugh
Updated April 19 2022 - 4:28am, first published 3:50am
The Coalition will not strike any deals with a host of independents targeting moderate Liberal seats, the Prime Minister says, just a day after evading questions on the issue.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been campaigning in WA. Picture: James Croucher
