A mandatory minimum jail sentence for a repeat child sex offender is to be partially suspended after a lawyer successfully argued that his client's pedophilic disorder-driven offending involved "shades of grey" of wrongness and that there were reasonable arguments why it was "perhaps a health matter".
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
