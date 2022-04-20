The Canberra Times
Garran surge centre's COVID-19 clinic reduces hours

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated April 20 2022 - 7:41am, first published 6:00am
Inside the Garran Surge Centre last year. Picture: Jamila Toderas

Canberra's walk-in clinic for COVID positive patients will reduce its hours from Wednesday afternoon, in a move Canberra Health Services said will allow staff to be redeployed to high demand areas.

