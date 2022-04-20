The Canberra Times
Ashley Horbanowicz has mental health assessment application refused by ACT court after Oaks Estate standoff

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale, and Toby Vue
Updated April 21 2022 - 6:11am, first published April 20 2022 - 10:44pm
A man accused of wounding another and having a javelin as an offensive weapon has been remanded in custody after his bid for immediate mental health treatment was refused.

Police forced entry into a house after a man barricaded himself in his house in George St, Oaks Estate. Picture: Keegan Carroll
