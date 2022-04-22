The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Jockey Mathew Cahill went to hospital after fall at Canberra's Thoroughbred Park

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated April 22 2022 - 6:41am, first published 6:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jockey Robyn Freeman guides Cyborg to victory in the Federal. Picture: Karleen Minney

Jockey Mathew Cahill was taken to Canberra Hospital for treatment following a two-jockey fall at Thoroughbred Park on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.