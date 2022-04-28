The Canberra Times
Home/Election 2022

Federal election 2022: Prime Minister Scott Morrison won't commit to extending cost-of-living relief as inflation soars

Finn McHugh
Doug Dingwall
By Finn McHugh, and Doug Dingwall
Updated April 28 2022 - 1:03am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An economic "shield" is sparing Australians from the worst of shocks rattling the global economy, despite soaring inflation and cost-of-living pressures, the Prime Minister claims.

Scott Morrison won't commit to extending cost-of-living relief. Picture: James Croucher
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn McHugh

Finn McHugh

Federal Political Reporter

Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.

Doug Dingwall

Doug Dingwall

Public Service Editor

Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' Public Service Editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and edits The Public Sector Informant. He has an interest in integrity and industrial relations. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award in 2016 for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.