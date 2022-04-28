The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Digest

The Informer: Hip-pocket focus as Anthony Albanese makes Grace Tame teary

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
Updated April 28 2022 - 6:49am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hip-pocket focus as Albanese makes Tame teary

On day 18 of the federal election campaign, all sides of politics are keeping the focus squarely on the nation's finances.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.