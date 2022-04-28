The Canberra Times
Live federal election updates: PM goes from Cairns to Tasmania while opposition leader comes out of isolation from COVID-19

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
Updated April 29 2022 - 1:26am, first published April 28 2022 - 9:57pm
Labor leader Anthony Albanese will be campaigning today for the first time in a week since contracting COVID-19.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong
