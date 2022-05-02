Anthony Albanese's enforced retreat from the campaign trail because he caught COVID doesn't seem to have done the party much harm. Who knows, it might even have helped his bid to become prime minister by shifting the focus to the people around him.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
