A house and land package in Taylor has sold for $1,775,000, setting a price record for the suburb.
While the 722-square-metre block at 21 Borland Street is currently vacant, construction is expected to begin in a few months on a five-bedroom, two-bathroom home.
Advertisement
Once completed, the two-storey home will include two main bedrooms, both with a walk-in wardrobe and en suite, a double garage with storage and a kitchen with a walk-in pantry.
Outside, the home will include a generous backyard, two alfresco areas and 4000-litre rainwater tank.
The sale result marks a suburb record, overtaking the previous benchmark of $1.5 million, set in March.
Taylor, one of the newest suburbs in the Gungahlin region, welcomed its first residents in 2018.
Mandeep Singh of Impact Properties marketed the sale on behalf of the builder and said the property attracted around 50 potential buyers.
"There is not many properties like this in Taylor, or even within Forde or Bonner as well," he said.
The new owner is a Canberra buyer, however, interstate buyers were among those who inquired.
MORE PROPERTY NEWS:
Mr Singh said buyers were drawn to house and land packages for the ability to customise the build.
"When the offers start coming in, we negotiate with the buyers about what kind of plan they want. So we did a bit of changes in the plan and then that's the sale price we achieved for our builders," he said.
"Some clients want to include landscaping and retaining walls as well, and some don't. So this is how we negotiate with them. With this project, [landscaping] is not included.
"The other thing for house and land is that the client always pays stamp duty only on land, they don't pay on the house. They save around $40,000 to $50,000 on house and land packages."
The private treaty sale was confirmed on Thursday, ahead of a quieter auction weekend for Canberra.
CoreLogic data shows 87 auctions are scheduled this week in the capital, down from 143 over the previous week.
Auction volumes are down 22.6 per cent week-on-week across the nation's capitals. A total 2088 homes are currently scheduled for auction, compared to 2699 last week and 3016 this time last year.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.