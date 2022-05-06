The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Don't thank Trump: this Supreme Court cataclysm is all Mitch McConnell

By Gene Collier
May 6 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Students from area schools gather for a pro-abortion rights rally in Union Square in New York on Thursday. Picture: AAP

The architect of this fresh American madness should take his rightful bows today, deep and from the waist. And it's not Donald Trump, whose grasp of advanced legal concepts is only that he can't be restrained by them.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.