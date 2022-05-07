The election continues to dominate news across the country as voters weigh up their options ahead of the federal election on May 21.
Reporter Sarah Basford Canales spent the week on the campaign trail with Prime Minister Scott Morrison, also known to some as the Teflon man. She offers a glimpse behind the carefully considered ScoMo facade as we approach the final two weeks before the big day.
The Prime Minister has managed to evade questions that would put most politicians on the back foot.
For a man that doesn't "hold a hose", he's remarkable at putting out political spot fires, the ACM reporter finds, but have cracks begun to appear in the highly curated campaign.
Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Marise Payne met with her Solomon Islands counterpart Jeremiah Manele in Brisbane overnight.
Senator Payne confirmed the meeting occurred as Mr Manele travelled through Brisbane on Friday, where she expressed concern about the lack of transparency around the pact.
"Australia has been consistent and clear in stating our respect for Solomon Islands' sovereign decision-making," she said.
"We agreed that Australia remains Solomon Islands' security partner of choice."
It comes amid tense relationships between Canberra and Honiara after the Solomons Island signed a security pact with China.
Bored of election coverage and want something more out of this world? A house for sale in Northern Sydney might just be the reprieve you're looking for.
The property, affectionately known as the "Star Trek" home due to its spaceship profile from the air, is for sale for a cool $18 million.
The futuristic home has five bedrooms, five bathrooms as well as a pool, and presides over five acres of land. With a house like this you can take the words of Spock and "live long, and prosper".
In a topic more down to earth, dairy farmers are feeling the squeeze on milk prices.
Six weeks ago third-generation dairy farmer Alan Henry made a big decision to start breeding his herd with beef cattle as he prepares to close the 99-year-old dairy his grandfather started.
Mr Henry, who has been milking at his Numbaa property on the NSW south coast for 40 years, says he is being sent to the wall by the supermarkets.
He wants the price of milk increased to $2 a litre, and for farmers to be paid $1.25 of that.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
