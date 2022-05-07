Jeremy Cameron heard a chorus of boos at Manuka Oval after taking an easy mark inside 50 from a returning Patrick Dangerfield in the opening minutes of Saturday afternoon's AFL clash.
In his first game back in Canberra and just his second ever against GWS since he departed the Giants for Geelong two seasons ago, Cameron made no mistake with a left-foot snap from the pocket to strike for the Cats.
It was an early indicator of the goal-scoring mood the Cats forward was in against his former teammates, bagging a total of five goals, including three in the first term, in a 12.16 (88) - 4.11 (35) demolition job on GWS.
"I thought we got off to a really good start tonight," Cameron told Fox Sports post-game, unmoved by the frosty reception from Giants supporters.
"It's a lovely deck here in Canberra, the fans are awesome and it's good to get the win."
It was the Giants that began the game with a higher level of physical intensity, as Geelong failed to lay a single tackle until nearly halfway through the first quarter.
But when the visitors took a two-goal lead through Brad Close, they clicked into gear.
GWS' Jesse Hogan got onto the scoresheet before attracting attention for the wrong reasons with an ugly high bump on Jed Bews a split second after Toby Greene had been awarded a free for being collected in the back in a contest with the Cat.
The field umpire originally did not react to the incident as Bews laid flat on the turf, however another official stepped in to overturn the Giants' advantage.
That incident turned a certain inside-50 opportunity to swing the other way, where Cameron again made himself a big target and nailed his second of the game.
Cameron was soon saluting the crowd facetiously when he scored the easiest goal of his life after the ball landed right in his lap for another successful snap. Giants hero Greene responded with his own goal from a set shot to end the first quarter trailing 27-14.
Greene continued the momentum for GWS with a goal to start the second quarter after taking a stunning hanger, however it was the only six-pointer they'd score in the term.
The Giants were consistently dominant in the clearances for the first half (23-16) but struggled to be rewarded for their efforts leaving coach Leon Cameron "disappointed" with Geelong's Mitch Duncan especially proving a handful.
Sam Taylor's switch to mark Jeremy Cameron appeared to dull the Cat's impact in the second quarter however it opened up equally dangerous Geelong forward Tom Hawkins who was able to finally get a mark as halftime approached.
He missed his first attempt, though soon got his radar going with a beauty of a goal from the boundary pocket.
Geelong small forward Tyson Stengle also got involved in the action before the half-time siren with a nifty toe on the end of a dribbling ball across the face of goal.
With GWS down by 20, a fast start was needed to start the third. They failed to make the most of their opportunities inside 50 with Bobby Hill, Greene, and Hogan threatening but falling to split the sticks.
Half-forwards Tim Taranto, Stephen Coniglio and Canberra's own Harry Himmelberg were frustratingly quiet.
Greene would've felt the pressure to lift his team. Instead he was left hobbling when he took off for a quick shot at goal and had his right leg roughly collected by a diving Dangerfield.
The Giants were then staring at a 32-point deficit when Stengle capitalised from an out-on-the-full beside the goals to snap one through, and Cameron backed it up by kicking his fourth from nearly the same spot as his previous three.
In the final quarter Himmelberg banged home a big goal from nearly 50 out in a neat passage of play that might've been the highlight of the game for GWS, but it was all too little too late.
A Josh Kelly turnover gifted Geelong defender Zach Guthrie a rare goal and Cameron all but sealed a crushing Giants defeat from a free courtesy of Taylor grazing his ear executing a near-textbook spoil.
Stengle's second and Quiton Narkle's effort put a bookend on the carnage for the men in orange in a forgettable night for GWS.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
