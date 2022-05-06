"Once a Giant, always a Giant."
That's what one brave orange-and-black-clad GWS fan at Geelong's open training session on Friday told former Giants hero Jeremy Cameron when the forward asked who they'd be cheering for come Saturday afternoon at Manuka Oval.
Advertisement
Cameron will find out how a few thousand other Giants fans feel when he faces his old teammates this weekend for just the second time since he departed the Giants for Geelong.
The last time the teams met was in the semi-final last year that resulted in 35-point defeat for GWS.
Cameron said he felt anxious before that showdown but would treat Saturday's clash like any other game, albeit with some spicy exchanges with his former teammates.
"I'm sure there'll be a few words said out there, but it's all going to be in good fun," Cameron told The Canberra Times.
"We played them in the semi-final last year and that was the one I was a bit nervous about.
"There were definitely a few nerves before that one, but we got the result that day.
"It's just another game now, so that's the way I've been trying to look at it, and it's exciting."
MORE AFL NEWS:
Cameron looked right at home being back in Canberra during the Cats' training session and spoke fondly of his memories playing in the capital.
He also recalled the great Aussie rules-loving community and was hopeful for a big turn-out at Manuka despite playing for the opposition.
"You don't realise it but coming down three or four times a year over 10 years I was at the club, it adds up," he said.
"It's a place where I've been to many schools, done clinics, got out in the community and they've always been awesome.
"So hopefully I see a lot of those faces over the years in the crowd at the game."
Cameron was shut down last week in Geelong's shock three-point loss at home to Fremantle after a seven-goal haul a round earlier.
Against GWS, Geelong will be boosted by Patrick Dangerfield being back in the side. The Cats will Joel Selwood due to injury, while the Giants are unchanged after their demolition job to beat the Adelaide Crows.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT NEWS:
Advertisement
As a man expected to kick goals, Cameron was disappointed in his performance against the Dockers and was eager to get things back on track in Canberra.
"We didn't have the greatest game last week, so it's more about playing some good football myself and as a team," he said.
"I understand my role, but it doesn't always happen, as we saw last week.
"I'm always continuing to work on my game and try and develop and get better each and every week, and I'm still learning a lot about this team.
"I missed a fair chunk last year, but we're building nicely and it'd be great to be back on the winner's list and I'll be trying to do that Saturday."
Advertisement
The Giants meanwhile are sitting in 15th spot on the AFL ladder and coach Leon Cameron has been feeling the heat at times.
Both Camerons still keep in touch and a measure of their relationship shows in the Cats goal-kicker expecting to catch up with his ex-coach following the game against each other on Saturday.
There's clearly no hard feelings about Cameron's exit after the 2020 season.
"I don't want to hold on to regrets and that sort of thing," he said.
"That's not the type of person I am. It was a big decision at the time, I sort of needed to take my time with it. Once it was done, it was done.
"And I'm loving it here at the moment. It's been really a breath of fresh air."
Advertisement
With obvious quality still in the Giants team and their stars getting into a rhythm last week against the Crows, Cameron said seventh-placed Geelong were ready for a challenge.
"They're a really dangerous side. Really, really dangerous," the 2019 Coleman Medallist said of GWS.
"They've got so many good players, especially a lot of midfielders in the side. I'm looking forward to the contest."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.