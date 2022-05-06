Patience is a virtue for Woden Rams' Hayley Martin.
She's finally getting her chance to play rugby league for her beloved Rams after they re-entered the Katrina Fanning Shield - 18 years after leaving it.
Advertisement
And they'll play their first home game - against the Harden Worhawks at Phillip on Saturday - since they pulled out of the competition at the end of the 2004 season.
It will be the first time they've had all five grades playing together for the first time and they're doing it on the club's annual ladies' day.
Martin has been playing for the Woden league tag team, but had hoped they would return to the Katrina Fanning Shield.
And when Woden announced their comeback she jumped at the opportunity.
"I've played tag for a few years and I've always wanted to play tackle, I've been hanging out for a tackle team after all the COVID stuff," Martin said.
Having become part of the fabric at Woden, Martin will take on a leadership role to help build the Rams' culture.
"We do have a pretty big leadership team. I think I am the only senior Ram person who's been here for a few years consecutively," she said.
"I'm just trying to help around the club and I really want the girls to really feel welcome to our club.
"I think the Rams have a really great culture and I just want to make sure we can all get around each other, not just as a team but as a whole club."
There's been a buzz in the KFS about the possibility of the Canberra Raiders getting a team in an expanded NRLW - and what that could mean for the grassroots of the game.
It could encourage more women and girls to play rugby league, with a pathway created to the elite level.
But Martin had a more measured opinion.
"I think it is really exciting [the possibility of a Canberra NRLW team] although I think it is a bit hard with the pathways in Canberra for women with elite sports [aspirations] like rugby league," she said.
"I know there is representative comps, but I don't really believe they give the greatest opportunities other jurisdictions like NSW [do]. So I think it will still be a bit difficult."
Katrina Fanning Shield round two:
Saturday: Woden Valley Rams v Harden Worhawks at Phillip Oval, 9.30am; Yass Magpies v Tuggeranong Bushrangers at Yass, 12pm; Queanbeyan Blues v South Coast United at Seiffert Oval, 12pm; UC Stars v Boomanulla Raiders at Kippax, 1pm.
Canberra Raiders Cup round five:
Advertisement
Saturday: Woden Valley Rams v West Belconnen Warriors at Phillip Oval, 3pm; Yass Magpies v Tuggeranong Bushrangers at Yass, 3pm; Queanbeyan Blues v Queanbeyan Kangaroos at Seiffert Oval, 3pm; Belconnen United Sharks v Gungahlin Bulls at Bruce, 3pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.