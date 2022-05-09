The 2022 AFL season has not gone to plan for the GWS Giants thus far.
They have chalked up just two wins this year which has heaped pressure on coach Leon Cameron.
But all hope is not lost with finals footy still an achievable goal according to standout defender Isaac Cumming.
Cameron did not hold back his disappointment in describing GWS' lacklustre performance in the 53-point loss to Geelong on Saturday afternoon at Manuka Oval.
The coach called his side "boring" and "really flat", with "really poor, silly decisions going inside 50" crippling their efforts to keep up with the Cats on the scoreboard.
Despite dominating the clearances for a majority of the match, they were beaten at ground level and Geelong were far more efficient and dangerous in possession.
Cumming was kept busy in the defeat with a season-high 25 kicks and 29 disposals and echoed Cameron's summary of the game, however he remained upbeat about the season ahead.
"We still have both eyes on finals," he said.
"We're absolutely not giving up on the season and definitely not finals.
"Two and six [win-loss record], isn't a great place to be at, but it's a long year, and footy is a funny game, and can do some crazy things."
Cumming said it was a long trip home after the loss to the Cats, though the side are eager to get their campaign on track again with back-to-back games at home against Carlton and then West Coast.
"We will review the game pretty hard," Cumming said, expecting a much-improved performance against the Blues on Sunday.
"Geelong took a lot of uncontested marks and were able to control the ball from their end to ours.
"They took control and we just couldn't stop it.
"We didn't rock up in a lot of areas, but we will put it down to an off night and it's not going to be a consistent theme.
"I think it's a good opportunity to learn from that and explore why we lost the way we did.
"Now it's about purely putting energy and our focus into a big game back at home this week."
Cumming found it especially tough on Saturday to witness former teammate Jeremy Cameron bag five against his old club in just his second game playing against GWS, and his first run in Canberra since departing the Giants.
"I think we were all pretty dirty," he said.
"It's a credit to him and the other boys but I'd be lying if I said when he kicked them I was stoked for him."
Meanwhile, as the Giants' coach feels the heat after each loss, the club has rallied around him.
Cumming believes the "patient man" who drafted him in 2016 deserves to remain in his role and still has plenty to offer, and put the pressure back on the team to step up on the field.
"It's a very tough spot that he's in at the moment," Cumming said.
"I couldn't imagine being a head coach.
"I love Leon, we all do and want to see him at the club. He's a huge reason I'm the player I am today.
"Us as players have the responsibility to put in performances to get away from this scrutiny."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
