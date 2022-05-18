The Canberra Times

As things stand, food security still also requires fuel security

SH
By Sam Hollier
May 18 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Currently, a loss of diesel imports would mean a big loss of food supply. Photo: Shutterstock

Ever get the feeling that politicians are just saying whatever they (or their advisors) think is necessary to get re-elected?

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SH

Sam Hollier

ACM Group Advertising Features & Special Publications

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.