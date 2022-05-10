Major parties are missing the mark with Tik Tok this election campaign

The key to having your message resonate with the younger audience is to create content that they care about in a way that is authentic and transparent. The Australian Greens is one party that is heading in the right direction with their Tik Tok content strategy. Not only are they regularly addressing the concerns of the target audience like climate change, but they are creating content and videos which are at the same time humorous and informative. Sometimes they cleverly use trending topics to help boost their reach. Their following and engagement on the platform when compared to other political parties is consequently much higher, indicating they're hitting the mark with Gen Z.