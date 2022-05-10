The Canberra Times
Canberra woman accused of using dark web in murder plot to stand trial in ACT Supreme Court

By Blake Foden
Updated May 10 2022 - 2:23am, first published 2:00am
The woman allegedly fell for a dark web scam while trying to arrange for her parents to be killed. Picture: Shutterstock

The woman accused of paying a dark web scammer to murder her "prominent Canberran" parents will stand trial after supposedly crucial evidence against her arrived from overseas.

Blake Foden

