Anthony Kenyon charged with sexual assault after allegedly choking girl at Fadden Pines

By Soofia Tariq
Updated May 9 2022 - 6:23am, first published 5:00am
The man accused of choking an 11-year-old Canberra girl unconscious has now been charged with sexually assaulting the child after police allegedly found "disturbing" electronic evidence.

