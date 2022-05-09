Police have warned membership of the Comanchero outlaw motorcycle gang is "merely a ticket to prison", saying anyone with control over the bikie group has either left, fled the country or been jailed.
"The romantic view of a lifelong brotherhood has been overtaken by greed and infighting within the remaining members of the Comancheros," Detective Inspector Mark Steel said on Monday morning.
Advertisement
The senior ACT Policing investigator's comments followed the arrest of the gang's Canberra chapter commander at Melbourne Airport last Thursday evening.
The man was arrested by Australian Federal Police officers and transferred into the custody of detectives from the Victoria Police anti-gang unit, known as the Echo Taskforce.
The 30-year-old had been wanted since detectives from ACT Policing's bikie-busting unit, Taskforce Nemesis, and the force's drugs and organised crime team, searched his home on April 30.
Inside the Coombs home, police claim to have found about 700 grams of methylamphetamine, about $40,000 in cash, drug paraphernalia, a handgun and ammunition.
He was subsequently returned to the ACT on Saturday and lodged at the city watch house.
The 30-year-old is scheduled to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday, charged with trafficking in a controlled drug.
"Bail will be opposed and it is anticipated that additional charges will be laid at a later date," police said.
Detective Inspector Steel said this arrest would contribute to the ongoing decline of the gang in the ACT and across the country.
"As a result of sustained investigative work by ACT Policing and its interstate law enforcement and intelligence partners, the Comancheros are a gang in decline," he said.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
"Anyone with any control over the group is either in prison, has fled overseas or has left the gang."
Detective Inspector Steel also said police were pleased to see the gang was struggling to continue to recruit new members.
"Potential nominees see that the Comancheros are no longer a well-organised gang, but merely a ticket to prison," he said.
Police have urged anyone with information about the activities of organised criminal gangs in the ACT to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.