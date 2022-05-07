The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Gang rape leader Saimoni Vunilagi to challenge constitutional validity of COVID-19 emergency laws in High Court

BF
By Blake Foden
May 7 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saimoni Vunilagi, left, outside court during his trial. Picture: Cassandra Morgan

A Canberra gang rape leader will ask the High Court to quash his convictions by arguing COVID-19 emergency laws, which deprived him of the right to a jury trial in the ACT, were constitutionally invalid.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.