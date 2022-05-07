The Canberra Times
Belconnen teenager charged over alleged possession of child abuse material

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated May 7 2022 - 12:42am, first published 12:30am
Police have charged a Belconnen teenager after a raid at his home turned up eight devices that are suspected to contain child abuse material.

BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

