A single mother has admitted importing a commercial quantity of a common precursor chemical to GHB, a common "date rape" and party drug.
Vanessa Lee White, of Hughes, appeared in the ACT Supreme Court on Thursday when she pleaded guilty to importing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug in 2021.
Police last July said White, in her late 40s, was charged after the Australian Border Force intercepted a parcel, set to be delivered to her home, containing the chemical gamma-butyrolactone, or GBL.
Police replaced the chemical with an inert substance similar in appearance and delivered it to White's residence before arresting her.
Detective Superintendent Scott Moller at the time said investigators deconstructed the package's original content and found it contained more than 1kg of GBL.
"Police usually see this drug used in date rapes ... and predominantly on unsuspecting victims," he said.
White on Thursday also pleaded guilty to not complying with an order to help authorities in relation to accessing information on a computer or storage device.
During a bail application in 2021, the defence lawyer representing her at the time said the package alleged to have contained the chemical was "found at the back of a cupboard", suggesting any criminal offending by White, if proven, was not sophisticated.
White remains on bail and is scheduled to face a procedural hearing in the Supreme Court prior to sentencing.
A pre-sentence report has also been ordered.
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
