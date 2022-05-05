The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Jayscen Newby has sentence for murder of Frankie Prineas extended by ACT Court of Appeal

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated May 5 2022 - 2:08am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jayscen Newby, who murdered his ex-partner's Tinder date. Picture: Instagram

Four years have been added to the jail sentence imposed on a silent Canberra killer, who "mutilated" his former partner's Tinder date in a jealous and controlling display of dominance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.