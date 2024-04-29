Love Chin Chin? Chris Lucas to open a Canberra restaurant this spring

Chris Lucas, the restaurateur responsible for some of Melbourne and Sydney's most innovative restaurants, has his sights set on Canberra with a new venue due to open in spring.
The menu at Carlotta will be Mediterranean influenced and the 120-seat restaurant will be in the heart of the Scotts Crossing precinct of the Canberra Centre off Bunda St.
Lucas is best known for restaurants such as Chin Chin, Grill Americano and Kisume, as well as the transformation of the 80 Collins Street precinct in Melbourne, home of his revered Society restaurant.
"It's pretty exciting, it's a new city for us, one where there's already a vibrant food scene and we can't wait to be part of it," he says.
There have been plans for a venue in the nation's capital since before COVID.
"I've been watching what goes on in Canberra for a couple of years," says Lucas.
"I've always had an ambition to open in Canberra, I have relatives there and as a kid I used to go to Canberra all the time.
"I've been really excited by what's happening in the food scene there, it's become a very sophisticated market, sophisticated in the sense there's plenty of breadth and depth to it.
"And a lot of young people, doing great things, there's a real youthful energy to it."
Lucas says the question always was where to do and how to do it, how to get it right if the team wasn't always on the ground here in Canberra.
He had just finished the 80 Collins Street project, which was a collaboration with the Queensland Investment Corporation, owners of the Canberra Centre.
"80 Collins Street was a really large-scale, transformational project, on one of the most prominent corners in Melbourne and we built up a really good relationship," he says.
"I've always had the view that if I can work with a partner that shares the same vision, then I'll have a pretty good look at the site."
After COVID-lockdowns lifted, QIC were back in touch with Lucas to tell him about a potential site at the Canberra Centre. He made the trip up from Melbourne and was impressed by what was going on.
"I was sort of blown away a bit, so many people out on Bunda Street, eating gelato, milling about having fun, doing all sorts of stuff," he says.
"I could see us being part of that.
"They explained their long-term vision about transforming that precinct and I knew then we'd found the right spot."
He wondered whether it would work just by bringing one of the brands to Canberra.
"But I thought the best thing to do would be to start one from scratch and after talking to some of our management team who've lived in Canberra over the years, we've come up with Carlotta.
"It's going to be a really elegant Mediterranean type restaurant with a strong accent to Italian food."
He's also keen to source local produce and strengthen relationships with local winemakers who already feature on his wine lists in Melbourne and Sydney.
"We know there's a lot of good quality produce and wine in that area, so the transition has been pretty seamless to be honest.
"There's going to be fresh produce, seafood, great meats and pasta, keeping the menu light, what you'd expect from a Mediterranean-type menu.
"We've had experience with that at Grill Americano and Baby and so forth, we already lean towards that in a few venues."
General manager of Canberra Centre Gary Stewart said they were thrilled to partner with Lucas.
"We envision that Carlotta's presence within our vibrant Scotts Crossing precinct will serve to revitalise the city centre, infusing even more energy and vitality into the nighttime economy of the CBD," Stewart said.
Construction of the new restaurant is under way, with further details around the core team, branding, menu, and opening dates to be shared ahead of the spring opening.
