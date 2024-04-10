Three Mills Bakery has another bun in the oven - on the southside!

Southsiders rejoice! Canberra's own Three Mills Bakery is opening a new cafe in Woden.
Located in the Woden town centre, across from the popular local pub The Alby, the new premises are currently under construction with the doors to be thrown open on May 7.
Brand and marketing manager Belinda Armstong said the Woden cafe would be a different take on their four existing cafes.
"Our new Woden cafe will be a place for locals to get their daily sourdough loaf, for workers and public servants to get their morning coffee and a grab-and-go lunch as well as those looking for a place to relax for a long brunch or lunch," she said.
Open Monday to Friday, it will feature a light-filled, modern design, joining locations in Fyshwick, Belconnen and the city.
The team from Three Mills Bakery will be out on the streets in the Woden area over the next few weeks, so keep your eye out for the team in black T-shirts for a chance to get your hands on some of the incredible bakery goods in the lead up to the opening.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.