This little Canberran went to market: Belconnen's fresh food market now open

Christa Potter has owned Deli Cravings delicatessen for 24 years and when she came in on December 13 it was just like her first day at work.
Her delicatessen has been part of the Belconnen markets since they opened in 1976 - before Deli Cravings, it was Jo's Deli - and now she is one of the original traders to move into the refurbished Capital Food Markets.
Shoppers flooded in on opening day, regulars and new customers both, keen to see what the redevelopment offered.
"After a tough few years it was such a thrill to finally move into the new space," Potter said.
"It's such a good feeling to see people around, it's a beautiful environment, there are car parks, and there's so much more to come.
"There's only a few shops open at the moment but there's so much in store."
She said it was overwhelming to see so many regulars popping in and congratulating them on the new site.
"We really are one big family here," she said. "Most of us are owner operators, small family businesses and we're just super happy we can serve the community from this beautiful new market."
Deli Cravings was one of a handful of traders who relocated to a temporary shed in early 2022, allowing them to continue operating through the construction, but for Book Passion owner, Leisha Sutton, opening day on the site meant her first day back behind the counter in more than 12 months.
"I've been working from home so to come back here is just amazing," she says.
Book Passion has been at the markets since 2001. Sue Champion was the original owner, and Sutton took over the business eight years ago.
While some might think it's unusual to have a bookstore in a food market, Sutton says it's the perfect fit.
"There's always been a bookshop at this market, and we've found that people who love to cook, love to read," she said.
"It's been so lovely today to see familiar faces I haven't seen for a year, coming in and telling us how glad they are we're back."
One of the new vendors is Three Mills Bakery. General manager of hospitality Ben Holland said it was an obvious move.
"We've wanted to have a site on the northside for quite a long time and after opening in the city, this was the logical place to be," he said.
"Being part of the markets is really exciting, there's already a vibrant atmosphere here and a lot of vendors we can work with.
"I think this is the kind of place the people of Belconnen deserves, so many people have been waiting for this for a very long time."
There is space at the markets for more than 40 vendors. Original traders Tom's Superfruits, Sea Harvest, Markets Meats, Knead Patisserie, Natural Living health store, Deli Cravings, Chicken Coop and Book Passion are all back.
New stores open now include Three Mills Bakery, Gormans Florist, Asian Savoury and Sweet Business Healthy Living.
There is also room in the development for restaurants and cafes. More vendors will move in over the coming months.
