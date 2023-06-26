Now you won't have to travel out to Fyshwick to get your favourite Three Mills Bakery products - the company has just opened its third venue right in the heart of the city.
The Cooyong Street cafe is open for in-house dining as well as selling a range of breads, pastries and the bake-at-home range.
"The new cafe has a bake-off kitchen that allows us to bake fresh pastries and 'taglio' sourdough pizzas onsite throughout the day," says Belinda Armstrong, brand and marketing manager.
"And of course we will have our full sourdough range, exceptional coffee and a great grab-and-go lunch offering available as well."
Ms Armstrong said moving to the city just made great sense.
"There's a fantastic mix of people living, working and visiting the area and we felt like we could bring something unique to this really diverse and dynamic location."
READ MORE:
The bakery will also launch their winter collective box this week, but its contents are still under wraps. The collective boxes are available by subscription only, using seasonal produce to create one-off products you won't find anywhere else. Previous collaborations include boxes with Capital Brewing Co, and Ona Coffee.
Until it's released, head into Cooyong St for your daily bread. And pastries.
The cafe will be open weekdays from 7am to 2pm.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.