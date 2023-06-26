While truffles are often considered a gourmet indulgence, it's the announcement of a humble burger that truly marks the start of Canberra's truffle season.
Fun Guys are back with their range of truffle burgers and loaded fries, operating at The Truffle Farm on Saturdays and Sundays, from July 1 from 9am until 3.30pm, or until sold out.
The menu includes the Big truffle deluxe burger with a wagyu patty, truffle cheese, bacon, oak lettuce, truffle butter and truffle ranch dressing and shaved truffle; the Southern truffle shuffle, with truffle buttermilk fried chicken, truffle celeriac and radish slaw, smoked ham, truffle mustard and grated truffle; and the Loads of funguys is the vego mushroom burger with truffle butter, Swiss cheese, truffle honey miso and shaved truffle.
There's also a cheese burger for the kids, a non-truffle, kid-friendly size.
And make sure you order fries with them, loaded with truffle infused mayo, pecorino cheese, truffle salt and shaved truffle.
The trick is to order ahead so you don't miss out.
Fun Guys started up about five years ago when The Truffle Farm owner Jayson Mesman set it up in a shipping container they purchased from the old Westside Container Village.
Fun Guys truffle burgers, at The Truffle Farm, 23 Mount Majura Road, Saturdays and Sundays, from July 1. 9am til 3.30pm or until sold out.
Head chef of Monster Kitchen and Bar, Matthew Bentley will present the annual Plant'd Truffle Dinner on June 29, with a four-course plant-based dinner
Showcasing truffles from Mark and Maureen at Clear Range Truffles, expect to see miso oyster and shiitake mushrooms with filo pastry pie, wild mushroom truffle velouté and parsley oil plus more.
$150 four-course menu, add matching cocktails and wine for $59. From 6pm. 25 Edinburgh Ave, Canberra, bookings here.
Bringing truffles to the city, head to Verity Lane for Truffle Week. Last year's menu included potato, truffle, and prosciutto pizza; shoyu truffle ramen; and truffle bao buns stayed tuned for this year's menu soon.
From Thursday, June 29, until Saturday July 8, sample truffle-infused dishes from Italy, Asia, Indonesia, and Singapore.
More details to come at veritylanemarket.com.au
Always a little competition for the limited seats at Contentious Character's gala dinner. The menu showcases truffles from Blue Frog Truffles, including an amuse bouche of wild garlic pillows with truffle and lemon emulsion with truffle crisps; and an entree of scallops with truffle pea puree, yuzu vinaigrette, miso gel and shaved truffle.
READ MORE:
Main is seared beef eye fillet with truffled pommes puree, chilli honey-glazed baby carrots, shittake mushroom jus, garnish and kale chips; and dessert is chocolate faux truffles with chocolate crumb, edible flower bed and truffle custard garnish.
$190pp, with matched wines. Saturday, August 5, 6.30pm, 810 North Road, Wamboin. More details and bookings here.
Work up an appetite on a hunt with the adorable truffle dog team from The Truffle Farm before heading back to the warmth of the shed for a six-course degustation where you'll learn all the secrets of using truffles at home. $225pp. Various dates from July 1.
More details at thetrufflefarm.com.au
The historic Hotel Kurrajong has partnered with Macenmist Black Truffles for a decadent four-course dinner showcasing fresh locally grown truffles in every course - with local Canberra wines to match.
The evening starts with a choice of amuse bouche including cannellini bean soup and truffle, tempura zucchini and truffle and lamb prosciutto and truffle.
For entree, diners can expect butter poached scallops on a bed of Jerusalem artichoke puree topped with truffle shavings and mandarin oil; followed by the main course of red wine braised white Pyrenees lamb shoulder served with farro risotto and truffle jus.
Finish with Tarago River Shadows of blue creme brulee with saffron poached beurre bosc pear and truffled honey for dessert.
Wines include Shaw Wines, Nick O'Leary and Eden Road.
$139pp, July 15, from 7pm. Hotel Kurrajong, Barton. Book here.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
