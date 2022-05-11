Albanese had already been in the parliament for a dozen years when Morrison's maiden speech took place just before noon on Valentine's Day, 2008, which you can see here. He was six years older than Albanese in his parliamentary debut and if he was armed with more swagger and slicker one-liners there was a hint of an idealist, too. Morrison called for a new round of economic reform and "of particular significance is the need to reform our federation...in priority areas such as water, taxation and infrastructure. Commonwealth, state and local government should operate like a three-legged stool, each supporting the other. At present it is more like a three-legged dog."