The Canberra Times
Opinion

No vote is ever wasted but who's feeling underwhelmed by this 2022 federal election?

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
May 13 2022 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Get your vote in. Picture: Shutterstock

Is anyone else feeling terribly underwhelmed by this election? I guess I'll drag myself to a polling booth at some point next Saturday, more excited by the idea of a democracy sausage for breakfast, perhaps even a little cupcake; something to sweeten the deal, of sorts, more than any election promise has done thus far.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.