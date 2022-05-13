I had the honour of working with him when I did work experience at Prime Television and with the Orange radio station 2GZ in the mid 1980s where he put me in charge of reading the radio news each morning. He was an intelligent man, kind and generous, who had the best interests of his community at the forefront of what he did every day, in both his journalistic and political career. He was a champion for regional areas and 40 years later his integrity is my benchmark of what a politician should be.