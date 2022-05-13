The Canberra Times
Home/Election 2022
Subscriber • Opinion

Federal election 2022: Morrison govt's 'teal' scare campaign another hypocritical message

Mark Kenny
By Mark Kenny
May 13 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scott Morrison is already leading a minority government with Barnaby Joyce, making government-led scare campaigns over "teal" candidates another hypocritical string to the Liberals' bow. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos

An international colleague asked me recently why we hold these high-octane election debates when Australians don't get to vote for the leaders directly anyway?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kenny

Mark Kenny

Columnist

Mark Kenny is The Canberra Times' political analyst and a professor at the ANU's Australian Studies Institute. He is a director of the National Press Club and hosts the Democracy Sausage podcast. He writes a column every Sunday.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.