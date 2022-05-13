The Canberra Times

Rennie confident as Tupou decision looms

By Murray Wenzel
Updated May 13 2022 - 5:16am, first published 3:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dave Rennie is confident Taniela Tupou will stay with the Wallabies despite overseas interest.

Taniela Tupou says he's nearing a decision on his rugby future as he weighs up a rich overseas move, but Wallabies coach Dave Rennie is confident he won't leave.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.